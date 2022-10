Telangana: Minister of IT and industries, K T Rama Rao along with minister of finance Harish Rao, unveiled a unique silk saree on Saturday. The saree has been made by handloom artist Nalla Vijay who belongs to the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana.

Vijay perfumed the saree with 27 spices and was congratulated by ministers for his innovative idea.

KTR named the handloom saree as ‘Siri Chandana Pattu‘ on request from young Vijay.