SIM card fraud: 5 member gang arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have arrested a five-member gang involved in fraudulently obtaining and supplying SIM cards to cybercriminals.

The gang was apprehended following a tip-off, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East) team and Abid Road police.

The individuals arrested in connection with this case are Sura Venkatesh, N Imam Saddam Hussain, Danam Vijay Kumar, G Govardhan, and Balakrishnan Manikanda.

During the operation, the police seized approximately 1,750 pre-activated SIM cards from their possession.

These SIM cards were obtained through fraudulent means, using the documents of unsuspecting common people.