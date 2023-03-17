Simpli Namdhari’s opens flagship store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bid to expand its business, Simpli Namdhari’s, the retail arm of Namdhari’s Group, opened its first store in the city’s Banjara Hills area.

With this store launch, Namdhari’s Group, an agribusiness plans to bring the seed-to-plate concept to the city and provide customers with an upgraded grocery shopping experience.

From working with farmers at the grassroots to getting products store-ready for customers, the Group oversees every touchpoint ensuring the delivery of superior quality products.

Spread over 11000 square feet of retail space and designed specifically to complement the wide range of fresh and packaged products, in-store navigation has been designed in a way to make overall the shopping experience seamless.

Apart from this, well-trained staff have been deployed to help customers with their shopping needs.

There are designated experiential zones with brands such as Tea Culture, TGL Coffee, JBB Ayurveda Spices, Andhra special sweets, pickles, namkeen and chutney powders by Ruchi homemade foods, a range of Karachi Bakery products and Bansiwala sweets to enhance the in-store experience.

The produce available at the store is harvested from Namdhari’s own farms and is selected with seasonality and freshness in mind.

In addition to the above, a cafe named ‘Simpli Good Food’ has been set up within the store offering salads, international delights, wood-fired pizzas, cold-pressed juices, and other short eats so that everyone can find something they enjoy.

CEO of Namdhari’s Group, Gurmukh Roopra at the launch event said, “With the launch of our flagship store in Hyderabad, Namdhari plans to bring the seed-to-plate concept to the city. The brand has a rich legacy of over 30 years and is well-known in the agribusiness space.”

“We want to grow from being a regional brand to a national one and the Hyderabad market is an important part of this growth strategy,” added the CEO.