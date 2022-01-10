Simplify, reduce compliance burden, CM KCR instructs officials

Hyderabad: Following instructions of the Telangana chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, in a review, on Monday directed the departments to simplify and reduce the compliance burden regarding inspections, registrations, renewals, maintaining records, and any other issues in the state.

Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, in the review meeting, at BRKR Bhavan, directed officials on reducing compliance burden in 12 departments – Revenue (CT & Excise), Civil Supplies, Transport, Energy, Home, MA&UD, LET&F shared by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) and other departments.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to simplify the processes and make user-friendly and people-friendly policies while providing better services to the customers.

A press note from the state claimed that Telangana holds the first position in Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in the country, however reorts suggest otherwise.

The state that stands third on the EODB list, is implementing 301 reforms, in 12 out of the total 20 HoDs in the government, in an attempt to claim the first spot.