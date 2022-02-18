Simplilearn’s job guarantee programs: Your Launchpad to success

New Delhi: Data Science and Programming are undoubtedly the hottest fields of the century. Over the last few years, job opportunities and salaries in both data science and programming have boomed globally, which the pandemic-driven digital transformations have only further fast-tracked.

According to Michael Page’s 2021 India Talent Trends report, data science professionals with 3-10 years of experience take home a pay packet anywhere in the range of Rs 25-65 Lakh per annum, while those with more experience can command over a Rs 1 Crore per annum.

Whether you are – already employed but looking for better opportunities, or in your last year in college, or an aspiring candidate fresh out of college, or looking to join one of the tech giants to build a solid career foundation, Simplilearn can help not only get you started but also catapult you to achieve greater heights with Simplilearn’s job guarantee programs. Simplilearn’s Job Guarantee Programs.

Simplilearn offers two programs under the job guarantee umbrella and both these programs are best suited for final year students, fresh graduates, and working professionals who are looking to upskill and wish to kickstart their careers in the exciting world of programming or data science. Both these programs are based on a digital bootcamp format that provides learners with an effective combination of self-paced online classes, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, and interactive labs.

On January 17, 2022, Simplilearn announced the launch of its latest brand campaign, #JobGuaranteed. The campaign focuses on Simplilearn’s Job Guarantee Programs. Culturally, Indians look for reasons, big or small, to celebrate or ask for a treat. The campaign is based on this very concept of friends and family members asking for a treat when one bags a new job. The programs launched by Simplilearn under its Job Guarantee Program* are:

Full Stack Java Developer Job Guarantee Program: The Full Stack Java Developer Job Guarantee Program is a 6 (six) months exhaustive program that requires the learner to pitch in 10-15 hours/week into a course that offers a complete suite of full stack development skills. The program can open doors to a number of job roles such as Full Stack Developer, Front-end Engineer, Full Stack Engineer, and Software Engineer.

Omkar Mayekar who found placement in Zeomega through Simplilearn after finishing the Full Stack Java Developer Program says, “I started my career as a BA and quickly realized that in order to move up, I had to upskill. I decided to enroll in the Simplilearn Fullstack program. After this course I was not only equipped with new skills in a very sought-after technology but also got a job as a software developer through the job guarantee program.”

Who can Enrol for Simplilearn Full Stack Java Developer Program*:

Graduates in B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA degree in Computer Science, IT and related streams can apply for the Full Stack Java Developer Program. While prior work experience is not mandatory for these programs, it is a must for applicants to have achieved 60 per cent or higher marks throughout 10th, 12th and graduation for enrolment into these programs.

2. Data Science Job Guarantee Program: You can pick up the most in-demand data science skills in a cutting-edge 6 (six) month Data Science program by Simplilearn. Not only do learners get unparalleled exposure through the curriculum, the added advantage is they also get a chance to work on industry relevant projects.



All you have to do is invest 6 (six) months of your time with a commitment of 10-15 hours/week. On completion of this program, learners will be eligible* to apply for a wide range of roles in the data science field such as Data Analyst, Data Science Generalist, Data Scientist, ML Analyst, ML Engineer, ML Scientist, AI Analyst, AI Engineer, AI/ML Developer, Business Intelligence Analyst, Associate Data Scientist, Data Architect, Business Intelligence Developer, Deep Learning Engineer, Decision Scientist, Data Visualization Specialist, and many more.

Anand Jha who on successful completion of Simplilearn Data Science Job Guarantee Program got placed in EXL as a Business Consultant says, “I had a gap in my career for around 2 years making it difficult to get a job. I realised how important data science is in every industry today and decided to upskill in this field. A month or so after completing the course, the vice president of my current organization reached out to me and before I knew it, I was offered a job. I was not only getting a job offer after a 2 year gap, but was also offered a 50 per cent salary hike. Completing the course has really helped me to fast-track my career and upped my confidence.”

Who can Enrol for Simplilearn Data Science Job Guarantee Program*:

Graduates in B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, M.Sc, M.A (Economics), MBA, BCA, B.Sc (IT) degree streams can enrol for the Data Science Program. While prior work experience is not mandatory for these programs, it is a must for applicants to have achieved 60 per cent or higher marks throughout 10th, 12th and graduation for enrolment into these programs.

Speaking about Simplilearn’s Job Guarantee programs, Kashyap Dalal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, “India has witnessed rapid digitization of businesses and services, which coupled with the large global IT service industry, makes it the largest hub for data science and programming in the world. According to a recent survey, career opportunities for Java programmers are expected to increase by 17 per cent till 2024 and more than 11.5 million jobs are expected in the Data Science field by 2026. At Simplilearn, we have always been at the forefront of enabling upskilling and reskilling of professionals. Now, with our ‘Data Science Job Guarantee Program’ and ‘Full Stack Java Developer Job Guarantee Program’, we are taking this one step further. With these programs, we aim to empower aspirants with the right skills and opportunities to build a successful career in the field of Data Science and Programming.”

Dream big with Simplilearn:

Simplilearn does not just prepare students for the industry, but with its longstanding partnership with approximately over 5000 hiring partners in the industry, on successful completion of the course, learners are assured of a placement in the industry within six months of successful completion of the course.

Some of the hiring partners of Simplilearn include Amazon, Microsoft, Accenture, PWC, Deloitte, Adobe, Cisco, IBM, TCS, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, HP, Ernst & Young.

Simplilearn assures learners job placement on completion of either of the job guarantee courses. If any student after signing up for career services and adhering to all timelines is unable to find placement even after 6 months of completion of the course, Simplilearn promises guaranteed refund of the course fee to the learner.

