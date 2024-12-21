Simply South’s Christmas menu brings a taste of Kerala to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: If you’re looking to try something new this Christmas, then Simply South might just be the place for you, especially to help with those festive cravings. The restaurant has launched its ‘Christmas in Kerala’ special menu that will be available from December 20-22 to mark the festivities.

The spread offered by SImply South is a spread that will make one reminisce of Kerala, especially if you are someone who enjoys the cuisine from that part of southern India. Curated by chef Chalapathi Rao (who is ranked amongst the top 30 chefs in India by Culinary Culture) and chef Annie who hails from Kerala, the ‘Christmas in Kerala’ menu has carries the legacy of Annie’s grandmother’s time-honored recipes.

The lunch first begins with a traditional slice of cake and a glass of non-alcoholic wine, that has been source from a family run Srividya Winery in Kerala, known for its subtle sweetness and festive cheer. It is followed by Achappam (rose cookies), chicken cutlets, Mutton Ularthiyathu (dry-fried dish bursting with spices, Mutton Ishtew (stew cooked in creamy coconut milk), Duck Mappas (tender duck in a coconut-based curry), and Meen Vevichathu (Kerala’s fiery fish curry).

Also Read Hyderabad airport issues travel advisory amid Christmas holiday rush

At a sit-down lunch at the restaurant’s newly opened Jubilee Hills (Rd No 10), Siasat.com got to experience the ‘Christmas in Kerala’ menu, and it did not disappoint. For Hyderabadis looking to indulge in a different kind of experience this Christmas, the spread is perfect, as it offers a variety of dishes that will perhaps remind us of our own homes.

No festival is incomplete without dessert and the limited Christmas menu ends with a taste of Karutha Halwa, Kerala’s famous black halwa. The restaurant has also ensured that all ingredients are sourced directly from Kerala for this limited-time spread, to make sure that its customers get a taste of the most authentic offering from Kerala. The menu is available for both lunch and dinner.