Singapore sends another tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Singapore: Singapore has delivered the seventh tranche of humanitarian aid for people in the war-ravaged Gaza through Jordan.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad was in Amman on Wednesday to deliver the aid via the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) plane carried 9 tonnes of medical, food, and hygiene supplies arranged by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and other charitable organisations here, MINDEF and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a joint statement.

The Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre led the efforts to coordinate and consolidate humanitarian aid from agencies and non-governmental organisations.

SAF planners are in Amman to assess the needs and feasibility of other avenues of contribution to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza, such as the deployment of medical teams, said Zaqy.

“The Ministry of Defence and the SAF are closely monitoring the developments following the multiphase ceasefire and hostage release agreement for Gaza, which has paved the way for increased delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” said the ministry.

It added that it was assessing how to work with international partners and stakeholders to further support humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian enclave.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, Singapore has sent seven tranches of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, totalling over USD14 million. Last month, Singapore handed over its sixth tranche of aid to Gaza.

“All in all, this is a tragedy. There are dire humanitarian needs,” said Foreign Minister Dr Vivan Balakrishnan at the send off of supplies on Wednesday.

“Singapore may be far away, but we do what we can to help. This reflects compassion from the diversity across Singapore society. We are grateful that we can, in our own small way, make a difference to the lives and health of our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he said.