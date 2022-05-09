Singapore to ban ‘The Kashmir Files’ film for its one-sided portrayal of Muslims

Singapore: The Kashmir Files’, a Bollywood movie on the exodus of Hindus from the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley, will be banned in multi-racial Singapore as the film has been assessed to be beyond the city-state’s film classification guidelines, a media report said on Monday.

The authorities have assessed the Hindi-language film to be beyond Singapore’s film classification guidelines, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint statement with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir, the authorities told Channel News Asia.

These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society, they said.

Under the film classification guidelines, any material that is denigrating racial or religious communities in Singapore will be refused classification, they added.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie, being screened in India since March to mixed reviews, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s due to terrorism.

The film, written and directed by Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.