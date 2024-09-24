Singapore’s Indian-origin ex-transport minister no longer faces corruption charges

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2024 9:16 am IST
Singapore's Indian-origin ex-transport minister no longer faces corruption charges
Representational Image

Singapore: Singapore’s Indian-origin former transport minister S Iswaran no longer faces corruption charges, the High Court said in his trial on Tuesday, adding that prosecution will, however, proceed with five other counts, including obtaining valuable items as a public servant.

The prosecution will proceed with four counts of obtaining valuable items as a public servant under Section 165 of the Penal Code and one count of obstructing the course of justice under Section 204A(a) of the Penal Code, a report in The Straits Times said.

All the other 30 charges will be taken into consideration, it said.

Also Read
PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding Singapore, Brunei visit

Iswaran’s lawyer, Davinder Singh, said: “My client (Iswaran) will be taking a certain course of action in view of the fact that the prosecution is no longer proceeding with charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

This means he is expected to plead guilty.

Iswaran, 61, charged on January 18, was earlier granted SGD 800,000 bail.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2024 9:16 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button