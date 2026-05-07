Singareni rescue team ranks first at international competition in Zambia

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) mine rescue team has won the first prize in the underground rescue category at the International Mines Rescue Competition held in Zambia, the company said on Wednesday, May 6, marking the organisation’s first such international honour in nearly two decades.

The competition, conducted from April 30 to May 5 at Zambia’s West Portal Mine and Mopani Central Training Centre, saw participation from teams representing India, China, Colombia, Canada, Australia, Poland and host nation Zambia. Coal India teams also represented India at the event.

In the main rescue challenge, teams were tasked with locating and rescuing two victims trapped 700 metres underground within a two-hour window. The Singareni team completed the operation in 52 minutes, topping all competing nations.

During the exercise, the team installed equipment at a pump, isolated power at a substation, located the missing persons using a mine plan, revived an unconscious victim and safely transported an injured person to the surface following full rescue protocols. An international panel of judges monitored the exercise and commended the team’s efficiency and precision, the company said.

In a separate technician test lasting 90 minutes, team member CH Sai Krishna completed the task of repairing and refilling a carbon dioxide absorbent canister in 52 minutes.

The underground rescue category was evaluated across three parameters of firefighting, rescue operations and technical support, carrying a combined total of 50 marks.In a separate distinction, Dr Rajeshwar of Singareni was invited to serve as an international judge for the first aid category at the competition – the first time an Indian has received such an invitation at this event, the company said.