Singareni to distribute Rs 819 crore bonus to 71,000 workers

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will distribute Rs 819 crore as a bonus among more than 71,000 regular and contract employees from its profits for the financial year 2024-25, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said.

In a post on X, Kishan Reddy said the bonus amounts to 13 per cent of SCCL’s Rs 6,394 crore profit recorded during the year.

Around 41,000 regular employees will receive Rs 1,95,610 each, while more than 30,000 contract workers will receive Rs 5,500 each. The amount for contract workers is Rs 500 higher than the Rs 5,000 bonus paid last year.

Kishan Reddy said the move was part of a series of worker welfare measures undertaken by the Centre for employees of Coal India, Neyveli Lignite Corporation and SCCL.

The Centre has also recently enhanced insurance cover and ex-gratia benefits for Coal India and its subsidiary workers, besides introducing a performance-linked reward for employees in the coal sector.