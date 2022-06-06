Singer, social media star Abdu Rozik to visit Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: If you are an avid social media user, you are bound to come across Abdu Rozik. The popular internet personality and singer, who hails from Tajikistan, is now all set to visit India for the first time on Wednesday, June 8. He has been announcing it constantly on his Instagram account.

Recently, Abdu Rozik shared a video with singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on his Insta handle. In the clip, the latter can be heard saying, “My brother Abdu Rozik is coming to India. India do not miss it. He is gonna be there in Bombay, Chennai, Delhi and all over. I am coming, are you coming to see Abdu?”

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik attended IIFA 2022 recently, which took place in Abu Dhabi. He met several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Though Honey Singh did not mention ‘Hyderabad’ in the video, his line ‘all over’ is something which caught our attention. Fans are wondering if the singer is going to visit a few other cities of India including Hyderabad as well.

While there is no official announcement regarding his visit to the city from Abdu, his fans and followers would love to see him in Hyderabad too.

In his recent Insta story, Abdu Rozik said, “Flyingto Chennai in 2 days.”

The 18-year-old artiste met superstar Salman Khan during IIFA 2022 on Saturday. He was seen striking a pose with the Radhe actor for the paparazzi. He also sang “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” song for Salman. He also received a warm hug from Salman Khan. Watch it below.