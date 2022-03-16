Singhania’s launches its second store in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Textile and Handicraft firm Singhania’s launched its second store in the city here on March 12 at Jubilee Hills. The establishment is believed to be the sole textile distributors to the Nizams of Hyderabad once upon a time.

The firm, which initiated its first store at Banjara Hills in 2004, believes that the weaving tradition is the oldest form of artistic expressions. Singhania’s continues to showcase the artisanal craft. The latest store boasts of walls dedicated to revived art pieces woven by weaving exprets and award-winning artists.

Wall panels with the best of fabrics and an extensive repertoire of luscious fabrics including Silk Ikat, Organza, Hand Painted Silks, Block Printed Cottons, Banarasis, Kanchi silks among others from India’s fabric culture await you.

Singhania’s team of stylists has worked on each of its bridal piece, where each collection is designed according to the season.

“The love for intricate workmanship and the best of craft is available at the new store, ‘XYZ’, ” said Sailesh Singhania at the opening of his new store.