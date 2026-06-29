SIR begins in Bengaluru from June 30, over 8,900 BLOs deployed

Bengaluru: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will commence across Karnataka from June 30, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) completing elaborate preparations for the month-long verification exercise. The door-to-door survey will continue until July 29.

Addressing a press conference, GBA Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer Maheshwar Rao said that electoral roll verification under the Election Commission of India’s nationwide SIR programme would cover all polling stations within the authority’s jurisdiction.

He said voter mapping has already been completed for 1,03,88,363 electors, accounting for 76.32 per cent of the total electorate in the GBA limits.

To ensure smooth implementation, the election authorities have deployed 28 Electoral Registration Officers (ERO), 75 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO), 905 BLO supervisors and 8,972 Booth Level Officers (BLO). Representatives nominated by recognised political parties will also accompany BLOs during the verification process.

According to Rao, the GBA jurisdiction has a total of 8,972 polling stations. Political parties have also nominated Booth Level Agents (BLA), including 8,193 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 7,685 from the Congress, 831 from the Janata Dal (Secular) and 90 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to monitor the revision process.

Also Read Karnataka: Special voter roll revision to begin from June 30

Extensive training held

Officials said extensive training has been provided to BLOs and BLAs before the launch of the survey. If electors are unavailable during the first visit, BLOs will make two additional attempts to collect the required enumeration forms.

Voters may also submit the forms online along with self-attested supporting documents. However, officials clarified that BLOs will still conduct physical verification by visiting the registered residential address.

To facilitate the exercise, 2,855 voter assistance centres have been established at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers across Bengaluru.

Election officials urged all eligible voters to cooperate with BLOs, submit the prescribed forms with the necessary documents, and ensure that their names and details are correctly reflected in the electoral rolls before the publication of the revised list.