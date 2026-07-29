SIR has no link with government welfare schemes: Telangana CEO

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Wednesday, July 29, clarified that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is exclusively intended to prepare an accurate and error-free electoral roll and has no connection whatsoever with any welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

The CEO was reviewing the progress of the SIR exercise with district election officers (DEOs) and district collectors through video conference with a special focus on the digitisation of enumeration forms.

Also Read Telangana Family Register not conclusive proof for SIR: CEO

Only five days remain for the submission of enumeration forms. He stated that 76 per cent of the digitisation process was completed and directed all districts to ensure 100 per cent by August 3.

He appreciated the efforts of officials in Khanapur, Balkonda, Yellareddy, Huzurnagar, Narsampet, Wardhannapet, Parkal and Boath Assembly constituencies for achieving 100 per cent digitisation.

He instructed the District Election Officers to accord special attention to urban areas, including Serilingampally, Rangareddy, Medchal, Greater Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam, and ensure completion of digitisation within the stipulated timeline.

He directed officials to expedite the rationalisation of polling stations in accordance with the Election Commission of India guidelines, ensuring that members of the same family are assigned to the same polling station.

While preparing the lists of Absent, Shifted and Dead (ASD) voters, the signatures of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) representing all recognised political parties should be obtained, the CEO said. He also directed officials to identify and map the electoral details of VIP and VVIP electors.