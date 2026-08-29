SIR notices to Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar, TPCC chief

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BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asks Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society to prepare the students for competitive exams like NEET and EAMCET from Class 8 itself.
Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud have both received notices from election officials as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), after discrepancies surfaced in their family details in the electoral rolls.

Booth Level Officer (BLO) Rajitha handed over the notice to Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday, August 28, at his Husnabad MLA camp office in Siddipet district. The notice flagged that the minister’s father’s name was recorded as Satyanarayana in the voter list, while his actual name is Sattaiah, and asked him to submit evidence to support a correction.

Prabhakar responded immediately, submitting the required certification documents and requesting that his father’s name be corrected in the rolls. He also urged all eligible voters to check their own entries and flag any errors to the concerned authorities with supporting evidence.

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TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud was issued a similar notice as part of the same exercise. Goud, whose vote is registered at booth number 168 in Sirnapalli Gadi polling centre in Nizamabad, uses the surname “Bomma,” which appeared only as the initial “B” in the 2002 voter list. When he entered “Bomma” in full on his enumeration form, election officials flagged the discrepancy and issued a notice.

Goud submitted the necessary documents to the concerned BLO, and officials confirmed on Thursday that his name in the voter list had been corrected.

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