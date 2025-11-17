SIR phase II: Over 50 cr enumeration forms distributed, says EC

Phase two of the SIR exercise began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th November 2025 9:10 pm IST
Election commission SIR
Election commission SIR

New Delhi: More than 50 crore of the nearly 51 crore electors in nine states and three union territories have received enumeration forms under the ongoing special intensive revision of the voters’ list, the Election Commission said on Monday.

In its daily SIR bulletin, the poll authority said 50.11 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in the 12 states and Union territories. In other words, 98.32 per cent of the 50.99 crore electors have received the partly filled forms.

These states and Union territories are: Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the EC announced a ‘special revision’ of electoral rolls on Monday.

Phase two of the SIR exercise began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th November 2025 9:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button