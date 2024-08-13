Siraj takes his new Range Rover for a spin in Hyderabad, watch

Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj, India’s rising cricket star, fulfilled a lifelong dream by purchasing a luxurious Land Rover Range Rover SUV, valued at aroud Rs. 3 crore. Fresh from a successful tour of Sri Lanka, the 30-year-old speedster shared his joy on Instagram, where he posted heartwarming photos with his family and his brand-new ride.

The celebration didn’t stop there. Siraj was later seen driving his new ‘beast’ through the streets of Hyderabad, with the popular song ‘Miya Bhai’ playing in the background. The video is going viral on Instagram. Check it out below.

In his Instagram post, Siraj reflected on his journey, writing, “Have NO LIMITS on your DREAMS, as they push you to work harder and strive for more. It’s the effort you put in with consistency that will take you forward. Grateful to the Almighty for his blessings and for making me capable of buying this dream car from @landroverpridemotors for my family.”

Siraj’s story is one of most inspiring ones. Coming from a humble background, he has climbed the ranks with each match, securing his place in the Indian cricket team with consistent performances. He has also emerged as Royal Challengers Bangalore’s premier bowler in the Indian Premier League. His net worth has seen significant growth in recent years and is estimated to be between Rs 50 to 60 crores.