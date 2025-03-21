Siraj’s Insta story on Mahira Sharma goes viral, he deletes it later

Mumbai: Dating rumors surrounding actress Mahira Sharma and cricketer Mohammed Siraj refuse to die down, despite the actress repeatedly denying them. Even paparazzi are having their fun, teasing Mahira whenever they spot her at events.

On Thursday, Mahira grabbed attention at a Bollywood event with her stunning saree look. As she walked the red carpet, photographers playfully teased her about the IPL and Siraj, asking, “Your favorite team is Gujarat, right?” While Mahira chose not to respond, she was seen blushing, adding more fuel to the ongoing gossip.

Now, Siraj has finally addressed the matter , only to delete his response later.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Siraj wrote, “I request paparazzis to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends.” He also added a folded hands emoji. However, before anyone could digest his statement, the cricketer took down the post. But the screenshots of his response have already gone viral.

While social media continues to buzz with speculation, Mahira and her family have firmly denied the rumors. In a recent interview, the actress clarified, “I am not dating anyone,” adding that she is often linked with co-stars, but she chooses to ignore the chatter.