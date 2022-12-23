Sisodia accuses Delhi LG of interfering with Delhi govt’s day-to-day work

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Lt Governor V K Saxena and accused him of interfering in the day-to-day work of the Delhi government.

Calling it a violation of the Supreme Court orders, the deputy CM said Saxena was “sidelining” ministers and issuing instructions.

Amid an ongoing power tussle, the LG office and the Kejriwal government have had frequent run-ins over administration and policy-related decisions, including the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

In the letter, Sisodia also alleged that officers were threatened with suspension, if they did not follow instructions.