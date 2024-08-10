Sisodia relishes ‘first morning tea of independence’ after 17 months in jail

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia walked out of the Tihar jail after he was granted bail on Friday evening after spending 17 months in prison.

The former Deputy CM was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

On this occasion, Sisodia took to social media X on Saturday morning and shared a photo with his wife Seema Sisodia on his first morning tea after 17 months of independence.

The post read “First morning tea of independence…..after 17 months! The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to live.

The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone.”

Earlier, on August 9, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel thanked the Supreme Court after Sisodia was granted bail.

While speaking to the reporters on Friday after arriving at the CM’s residence, speaker Goel dubbed Sisodia’s release from jail a “victory of justice.”

आज़ादी की सुबह की पहली चाय….. 17 महीने बाद!



वह आज़ादी जो संविधान ने हम सब भारतीयों को जीने के अधिकार की गारंटी के रूप में दी है।



वह आज़ादी जो ईश्वर ने हमें सबके साथ खुली हवा में साँस लेने के लिए दी है। pic.twitter.com/rPxmlI0SWF — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 10, 2024

This is the victory of justice. We are very thankful to the Supreme Court,” Goel said.

AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, among others, accompanied the former Deputy CM as he walked out of jail. Members of the RWA wing of the AAP and party workers were pictured outside Tihar Jail celebrating as Sisodia was released.

Sisodia credited the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar for his release and exuded confidence that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also walk out of jail soon.

“I have come out of jail due to your love, God’s blessings and power of truth, and biggest of all, the dream of Babasaheb that if any dictatorial government comes to power and puts Opposition leaders behind bars by forming dictatorial laws, then this country’s Constitution will protect them,” Sisodia said as he addressed the party workers soon after coming out of jail.”

I assure you that with this power of the Constitution, Arvind Kejriwal will come out of jail as well,” he added.