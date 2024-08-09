Manish Sisodia granted bail in Delhi excise policy scam

New Delhi: In this Friday, March 17, 2023 file image, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after being appeared before Rouse Avenue court in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case after the 7-day ED remand expired, in New Delhi. Sisodia was on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, granted bail by the Supreme Court in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Family members celebrate after the Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: AAP leaders Manish Sisodia’s wife Seema Sisodia (right) and Sanjay Singh’s wife Anita Singh (left) celebrate after the Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: In this Saturday, June 3, 2023 file image, AAP leader Manish Sisodia arrives at his residence, after getting permission from SC to meet his ailing wife, in New Delhi. Sisodia was on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, granted bail by the Supreme Court in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

