SIT chief probing Karnataka sex scandal under CBI scanner

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an inquiry, codenamed ‘Operation Kanak’, against Bijay Kumar Singh, the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the sexual assault allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and father MLA HD Revanna.

The probe, launched on January 10, 2023, stems from an FIR filed by CBI officials against 74 individuals, including Food Corporation of India (FCI) executive director Sudeep Singh, concerning alleged corruption. Under the guise of ‘Operation Kanak,’ CBI officials conducted raids at 50 locations across the country.

Bijay Kumar Singh, a seasoned IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, assumed the role of executive director (personnel) at FCI on October 17, 2019, transitioning from state to central service. During his tenure, the CBI uncovered instances of corruption within FCI, resulting in multiple arrests, including that of a Deputy General Manager (DGM) from Chandigarh, Rajeev Kumar Mishra, who purportedly operated under Singh’s purview.

While maintaining his innocence, Singh asserted, “I had no knowledge of any corruption.” Despite not facing legal action directly, sources indicate that Singh remains under interrogation in connection with the case.

Prompted by the seriousness of the corruption allegations, Singh and other implicated officers were prematurely discharged from their duties by the Ministry of Food Supply and Consumer Affairs, under whose purview FCI operates.

Singh’s tenure, slated for five years following his appointment, was curtailed on November 30, 2023, due to the corruption inquiry, prompting his return to state service.

The ongoing investigation into the FCI corruption case involves 74 accused, including 34 serving officers and representatives from 20 organisations. While there is currently no evidence to prove Singh’s involvement, the CBI continues its diligent scrutiny, reserving the option for legal action pending further findings.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Kanak’ has uncovered a sprawling network of illicit practices within FCI, with traders clandestinely operating warehouses across multiple states. Truckloads of essential food grains intended for the needy were diverted by corrupt FCI officials in exchange for bribes, with allegations of tampering with investigative reports also surfacing.

The covert operation led by CBI agents resulted in raids across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh, yielding significant seizures totaling Rs 1.03 crore in cash, including Rs 80 lakh concealed in an officer’s washing machine, along with assets valued at Rs 3 crore.