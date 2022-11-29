SIT vs SIT: Political ambitions race ahead of justice in Telangana

Hyderabad: Before the formation of separate state of Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao promised equal treatment to all classes and equal development of all to transform the newly formed state into golden Telangana. He had made loud claims during the Telangana movement to make it a figure of justice and ensure the redressal of injustices done to Muslims and Dalits. However, after the formation of Telangana state, Chief Minister KCR forgotten the words and promises that were made before the acquisition of state. Rather, it can be argued that after the formation of the separate Telangana state, the injustices with the Muslims began.

The series of injustices does not seem to end whether it be Police firing in Kishanbagh, killing of 11-year-old Mustafa in Mehdipatnam Garrison or Alair encounter. Although the government had launched three separate Special Investigations Teams (SIT), the report of the SITs formed to investigate these three incidents has not been made public till date, nor have these reports been tabled in the Assembly.

The question arises here as to whether these committees have properly discharged the responsibility assigned to them? And whether these special teams have properly investigated the matter? If the investigation is completed, who has been held responsible and what action has been recommended against those who are guilty? And whether ex gratia has been recommended to kins of the victims? No explanation has been given on this.

There have been deaths in the Kishan Bagh firing incident. In the Alair encounter, the under-trial prisoners encountered in the police van while they were handcuffed and were under strict security siege by the police. 11-year-old innocent boy Mustafa Rahman was killed in Mehdipatnam Garrison. Despite the passage of a long time, the government’s silence on this is meaningless.

On the other hand, the SIT being formed by the Telangana government to investigate the purchase of the TRS nominated member of the Legislative Council by Telugu Desam was systematically investigated. Recently, the SIT was formed against the BJP’s alleged attempts to buy four MLAs of TRS is working on war footing. Both the SITs have given notice to most of the suspects related to the case, interrogated many and sent many suspects to jail. But the SITs set up in the Alair encounter, Kishan Bagh police firing and Mustafa murder did not investigate the way the other SITs are doing. Why is discrimination being done in SITs being formed associated to Muslims and the SITs investigating political matters?