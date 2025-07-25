Sita Rama temple in Parnashala partly submerged as Sita Vagu swells

Hyderabad: The famous Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple and the ‘Naara Cheerala’ area near the temple in Parnashala village of Dummugudem mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district have been submerged under flood waters since Friday, July 24, after the Sita Vagu overflowed due to heavy inflows.

This is the third consecutive year that Parnashala has been partly submerged in floods during the monsoons.

Due to heavy inflows in the stream, the Naara Cheerala area and Sita’s statue located there have been partially submerged. The devotees visiting the temple have been unable to access this area of the temple due to the flood.

Allegations have been made by the Telangana government that due to the backwater effect of the Polavaram project, Parnashala has been flooding in the past few years.

Parnashala was the place where lord Rama had spent years in exile along with his wife, Goddess Sita. It was in Parnashala where Rama had killed the Rakshasa Maareecha, who had disguised himself as a golden deer to mislead Sita. Ravana Brahma had abducted Sita from this very place.

Sita Vagu, located close to the temple, was the stream where Sita used to take a bath.