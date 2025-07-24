Five cattle herders in Telangana rescued by NDRF from overflowing stream

Hyderabad: Five cattle herders from Chinna Mandava village in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district were trapped along with their buffaloes in Munneru Vagu, as the water level in the local stream rose suddenly at round 4 pm on Thursday, July 24.

The trapped cattle herders were identified as Gundla Salayya, Mondithoka Pullayya, Gundla Venkateswarlu, Darelli Srinu and Kukkala Gopi.

Upon receiving the information, the police and revenue officials promptly responded and all the five along with their cattle, were rescued with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

Due to heavy rains in Mahabubabad and Warangal districts, inflows in the Munneru Vagu, a rivulet passing through Khammam district, have suddenly increased.

Also Read Telangana officials put on high alert in view of incessant rains

As per reports citing irrigation officials, the present level of Munneru Vagu in Khammam is 11 ft, and it could increase up to 13 ft by tonight, July 24.

The local stream flows to Andhra Pradesh after passing through Dornakal constituency, where the stream’s height has reached concerning levels.

It has been reported that just 15 days ago, two siblings (brothers) drowned and passed away while crossing the stream. Continuous excavation fro sand by sand mafia resulting in deep pits inside the stream is being alleged as the cause for the deaths.

It was the reason why no locals dared to enter the stream, and therefore, NDRF was called in.

Luckily, one of the cattle herders was carrying a cell phone, through which they were able to communicate with the villagers.