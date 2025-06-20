Sitaare Zameen Par full movie leaked online in HD: Reports

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par hit theatres on June 20 and has been receiving praise from both critics and audiences alike. Nearly two decades after Taare Zameen Par left an emotional mark on Indian cinema, Aamir returned with this spiritual sequel, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh and is directed by RS Prasanna.

However, despite the excitement surrounding the release, the film has unfortunately fallen prey to piracy. Just hours after its theatrical debut, pirated versions of Sitaare Zameen Par surfaced online across various notorious illegal platforms.

The film was reportedly leaked on sites like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and even on Telegram channels. From HD 1080p to low-quality 240p versions, the pirated uploads were widely accessible, tarnishing the film’s opening day.

Streaming or downloading pirated content is not only illegal but also deeply damaging to the film industry. Viewers risk heavy fines and even legal action.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Aamir Khan had appealed to the public to avoid pirated content. “When you watch a pirated version of a film, you’re unknowingly causing a lot of harm. Many people don’t realise the impact,” he said. Aamir also confirmed that his team is taking strict measures to curb piracy, including hiring specialised agencies.

For those who haven’t caught it yet, Sitaare Zameen Par is the official remake of the Spanish film Champions and introduces 10 fresh faces: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, all making their Hindi cinema debut.

Siasat.com strongly condemns the piracy of Sitaare Zameen Par and urges audiences to support the film by watching it through legal platforms or at theatres.