CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury in critical condition at AIIMS ICU

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS. His condition is critical, and he is on respiratory support at the hospital, his party said on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old Yechury is being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection, the party stated in a release.

Team of doctors at AIIMS closely monitoring his condition

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring Yechury’s condition, which remains critical, the party added.

Sitaram Yechury was admitted to AIIMS on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

Comrade Sitaram Yechury’s health condition pic.twitter.com/NDPl8HE8K0 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 10, 2024

Yechury, who has been a member of the Politburo of CPI(M) since 1992, served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal from 2005 to 2017.

Born on August 12, 1952, into a Telugu-speaking family in Chennai, he grew up in Hyderabad and studied at All Saints High School, Hyderabad, until his tenth standard.

He later joined President’s Estate School, New Delhi. He pursued a B.A. (Hons.) in Economics at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and completed his M.A. in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

He began his political career in 1974 by joining the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Later, he joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist).