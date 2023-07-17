Sitara’s 1st press conference in Hyderabad: Her expensive gown is worth Rs…

Sitara Ghattamaneni's assured and fashionable presence at the event foreshadows her bright future in the entertainment industry

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 17th July 2023 1:16 pm IST
Sitara Ghattamaneni (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara attended her first media interaction in Hyderabad recently, accompanied by her mother, Namrata Shirodhkar. As we all know, the star kid proudly endorsed the renowned jewellery brand PMJ Jewellery at the event, adding a touch of glamour to her public appearance. Sitara’s poised presence and impeccable fashion sense is something that captivated fans and the media alike.

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the young star, caught everyone’s attention with her stunning one-shoulder gown in oyster grey by Tarun Tahiliani. It perfectly complemented her style and made a lasting impression at the event.

Can you guess its price but? Well, the price of Sitara’s fashion choice costs Rs. 1,42,900. Yes, you read it right

Sitara Ghattamaneni’s assured and fashionable presence at the event foreshadows her bright future in the entertainment industry. Fans and the media are both eager to follow her journey and see her shine in the worlds of fashion and entertainment.

