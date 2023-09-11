Sitara’s outfit at an event in Hyderabad turns heads, it is worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of Mahesh and Namrata, is undoubtedly one of the Tollywood’s most popular star kids. She is not only known for her Instagram presence but also for her remarkable fashion sense at such a young age.

Her choice of outfits often becomes the talk of the town, and this was no exception when she recently made a striking appearance alongside her mother at a Hyderabad event.

At the event, Sitara Ghattamaneni’s fashion-forward style turned heads, proving that she has a knack for making a style statement even as a young fashionista. She exuded grace and charm in a delicate baby pink Hoity Moppet gown. It costs around Rs 12.5K.

Namrata, who was dressed to the nines in an ethnic sharara ensemble, not only looked stunning but also assisted Sitara in striking the perfect poses for the paparazzi.

Her confident and chic appearance left a lasting impression, already cementing her status as a prominent figure in Tollywood’s star-studded universe.