Site owner arrested for dumping security guard’s body in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old construction site owner was arrested for causing the disappearance of evidence after dumping the body of his security guard in a garbage bin.

The victim has been identified as Manjulapalli Yakaiah from Mansurabad in Warangal district who had recently relocated to the city with his wife. He was found dead at an under-construction site in Anjaiah Nagar Colony.

According to reports, the accused Shaik Jahangir found the victim’s body lying on the floor early in the morning. Instead of reporting the incident, Jahangir placed the body in his car and disposed of it in a garbage bin two kilometres away from the site before returning home.

When the victim’s wife, Manjupalli Savatri inquired about her husband’s whereabouts, Jahangir falsely claimed he was unaware of his location. Savitri then filed a missing person report with Bowenpally police, who later discovered Jahangir disposing of the body in the garbage bin.

During questioning, the accused admitted that Yakaiah had accidentally fallen from the fourth floor of the under-construction site while working late on Monday night, December 16.

Police have registered a case for causing the disappearance of evidence under Section 238 BNS and have sent the body to Gandhi Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation is ongoing.