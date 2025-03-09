Sivaprasad Reddy elected as new CII chairman for 2025-26.

Hyderabad: The Telangana state council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has elected Sivaprasad Reddy Rachamallu, Managing Director of Rachamallu Forgings Private Limited, as its chairman for the year 2025-26.

He succeeds Sai D Prasad, Executive Director of Bharat Biotech, who led CII Telangana in FY2024-25.

Goutham Reddy Mereddy, Vice Chairman of Re Sustainability Ltd, has been elected as the vice chairman of CII Telangana for FY26.

During the annual meeting, which focused on the theme ‘Telangana: Building a Competitive & Sustainable $1 Trillion Economy’, CII Telangana launched the Adilabad district zone and released a report titled ‘Manufacturing 5.0: Accelerating Telangana’s Industrial Transition from Industry 4.0 to 5.0’.

BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of Cyient and Past Chairman of CII Southern Region, emphasized the importance of human intelligence in decision-making, even as AI and generative technologies advance.

He also highlighted the need for industry-academia collaboration to enhance research and development and upskill the workforce.

Sai Prasad noted that achieving a $1 trillion economy is a necessary and realistic goal for Telangana, given its consistent outperformance of national growth averages.

The state has successfully leveraged technology, attracted investments, and created high-value industries.