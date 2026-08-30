Six cars gutted in fire in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar, 15 evacuated

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in the cellar of a building in Jubilee Hill’s Film Nagar on Saturday, August 29, in which six cars were gutted, and 15 people were rescued.

The accident occurred at the HUDA Enclave in Journalist Colony. At least three fire engines from Annapurna Studios, Panjagutta and Jubilee Hills fire stations were deployed to douse the fire.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Hyderabad District Fire Officer (DFO) Venkanna said, “The fire occurred at 9:45 pm due to an electric short circuit.” He said residents were evacuated in time, which averted a major accident.

The estimated loss of property is under investigation.

Similar incident

In May 2026, a Mercedes-Benz caught fire due to overheating in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli near ABM Mall, sending passersby into a panic before firefighters brought the blaze under control. No one was injured in the incident.

The driver first noticed smoke rising from the car around 7:30 pm near SLNT in Kothaguda and had the presence of mind to pull over and step out, moments before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.