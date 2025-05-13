Six-day mind mastery workshop in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: “Memory is not a natural gift—it’s a skill that can be improved at any age,” says internationally acclaimed memory expert and Senior Tony Buzan Licensed Instructor, Mohammad Lateef Khan, popularly known as Memory Khan. He made these remarks while announcing a six-day Mind Mastery Workshop, organized by Memory Khan International, to be held in Hyderabad.

The workshop is scheduled from May 15 to May 22, 2025 (on the dates 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, and 22) at KLN Prasad Auditorium, Red Hills, Hyderabad, from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM each day.

“Memory is an art, a skill—anyone can learn it,” says Memory Khan. He emphasized that what most students, teachers, and professionals perceive as “weak memory” is often just a lack of awareness of the right techniques. “Many students and parents complain that no matter how much they study, they forget everything. The issue is not with our capacity, but with our method of learning. Our education system tells us to study, memorize, and give exams—but it never teaches how to remember!”

Quoting scientific studies, Memory Khan explained that techniques such as mind mapping (organizing thoughts visually), memory palace (placing information mentally in imagined spaces), chunking, and association are in sync with the brain’s natural structure. “Using these techniques can enhance memory performance by 300 to 400%,” he stated.

He further added that these techniques are not only for the highly intelligent or those with “photographic memory” but are practical and effective for students, teachers, parents, and even senior citizens.

Mohammed Lateef Memory Khan is one of only four trainers in the world personally trained by memory legend Tony Buzan, the inventor of mind mapping. He has successfully conducted Mind Mastery workshops both in India and abroad, training hundreds of students, educators, and professionals across fields. He is also the Founder and Chairman of the prominent educational group MS Education Academy.

Key Benefits of the Workshop:

Sharpening and strengthening memory

Learning mind mapping and creative learning techniques

Performing better in exams

Gaining an internationally recognized certificate

Improving everyday recall and productivity

Seats for the workshop are limited. While the regular fee is Rs 15,000, a special summer discount brings it down to just Rs 6,000.

Interested participants can register via WhatsApp by messaging 7337021453 directly.