Six dead, several injured in stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar

The officer said a rumour of an electric current ahead of the spot where the steps to the temple begin sent the devotees panicking, leading to a stampede.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th July 2025 11:23 am IST
Stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple
Haridwar: Police personnel and civilians gather near an ambulance as injured are brought to a hospital after a stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Haridwar: Six people died and at least two dozen were injured in a stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi temple on Sunday, a police officer said.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal told PTI Videos that 35 people had been rushed to a hospital, of whom six died.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 9.30 am. The State Disaster Response Force and the fire brigade are at the spot, he said.

Haridwar: An injured being brought to a hospital after a stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Haridwar: Injured people being treated at a hospital after a stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was saddened by the incident and asserted that the situation was being monitored.

“Very sad news has been received about a stampede on the way to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. SDRF, local police and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations,” Dhami said in a post on Facebook.

“I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard, and the situation is being constantly monitored. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety of all the devotees,” he added.

