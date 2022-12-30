Six fake doctors from Telangana, AP under CBI scanner

Hyderabad: Six doctors from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have come under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly possessing fake Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) documents.

The CBI carried out an investigation against 73 medical students across India, who pursued medicine from Ukraine, China, and Nepal between 2011-2022. The six fake doctors from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are found to be practising in the Gulf countries, Kerala, and other locations.

The investigating agency registered criminal cases against the accused. The six candidates have been identified as Gudimalla Rakesh Kumar of Kazipet, S Srinivasa Rao of Chevella, Mohammed Fasiuddin of Warangal, and B Harikrishna Reddy of Lingampally from Telangana and Marupilla Sarath Babu of Vijayawada and Gorla Venkata Raja Vamsi of Visakhapatnam in AP.

The CBI also recovered incriminating documents from the accused. The agency is conducting the investigation on basis of a complaint by the health ministry to ascertain how dozens of foreign medical graduates allegedly got themselves registered with state medical councils (SMCs) or the Medical Council of India (MCI) without passing the FMGE.

An FIR under sections of the prevention of corruption Act apart from IPC sections 120 (B) for criminal conspiracy and 420 for cheating and forgery has been registered.