Six held in Hyderabad for drug peddling, 2.78 kg ganja seized

A raid was conducted at Secunderabad's Blue Sea Hotel where three people were caught in possession of 252 grams of ganja.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th December 2025 7:05 pm IST
A couple was arrested with ganja in Dhoolpet
Hyderabad: The State Task Force of Prohibition and Excise Station arrested six individuals, including a couple, for drug peddling in separate cases in Dhoolpet and Secunderabad. A total of 2.78 kilograms of ganja were seized from them.

In the first case, Kripal Singh and his wife Madhubala were caught during a raid. officials seized 1.254 kilograms of ganja.

In the second case, officials raided the house of Rajesh and seized 1.212 kilograms of ganja from him.

All three were handed over to the Dhoolpet Prohibition and Excise Station for further action.

A raid was conducted at Secunderabad‘s Blue Sea Hotel where three people, Pavan, Binesh and Narsimhulu, were caught in possession of 252 grams of ganja.

