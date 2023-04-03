Six held on cow slaughter charge in UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly: Six men accused of slaughtering a cow in this Uttar Pradesh district have been arrested, police said on Monday.

The incident dates to March 31 when the police received a report about a cow being slaughtered in Bhojipura. An FIR was registered under relevant legal provisions at Bhojipura police station and an investigation was taken up, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

As part of the investigation, the police arrested the six accused on Sunday, Agarwal said.

The accused have confessed to slaughtering the cow, the official claimed, and added that further investigation is underway.