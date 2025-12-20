Six kids test HIV positive in MP hospitals

Satna: A routine necessity turned into a nightmare for six families in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna after their children, already battling severe blood disorder thalassemia, tested positive for HIV, which officials suspect was transmitted via contaminated blood transfusions at different hospitals.

All these cases were reported between January and May this year, and all the affected children – aged between 12 and 15 – are being treated under HIV protocols, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla ordered a probe into the matter and sought a comprehensive report.

“It is also being investigated whether the blood transfusion took place in other hospitals also or only in the government hospital,” Shukla told reporters.

According to the official, six children suffering from thalassemia have contracted the incurable disease after receiving HIV-infected blood transfusions at the district hospitals in Satna and Jabalpur, and a private medical facility Madhya Pradesh.

The parents of one of the children were also affected, he said.

Talking to reporters, Satna Collector and Magistrate Satish Kumar S said, “Children suffering from thalassemia were receiving regular blood transfusions. Six of these children were found HIV positive during routine testing. The affected children received blood transfusions at Satna District Hospital, Jabalpur District Hospital, and several other locations.”

“The parents of one of these children have also been found HIV positive,” he said, adding that the parents of the remaining five children did not test positive.

However, all the infected persons are out of danger and are being treated, according to him.

An internal committee of the hospital is investigating the matter, which has been brought to the notice of higher authorities in the government, the collector said.

Since different blood donors, blood banks, and testing centres are involved, a state-level investigation is also underway, he added.

“If negligence is found, strictest possible action will be taken,” the collector said.

Earlier, minister Shukla told reporters in Bhopal that he ordered an investigation into the matter and sought a report.

“It is also being investigated whether the blood transfusions took place at any other hospital besides the government hospital,” he said.

The affected children are between 12 and 15 years old and were given blood transfusions from the hospital’s blood bank, according to an official.

After the case came to light, Devendra Patel, in-charge of the blood bank at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital in Satna, said four children had tested positive for HIV, and an investigation was underway to determine how they got infected.

Talking to PTI Videos, he said, “Either a contaminated needle was used or a contaminated blood transfusion occurred. These are the two main causes we suspect. Blood transfusion seems the most likely cause.”

All these children suffer from thalassemia, and some of them have received 80 or 100 blood transfusions, he said.

A family member of one of the affected children said that their child was found to be HIV positive during a routine checkup about four months back, and he has been receiving medication, but it had proven to be of no use.

After taking the medication for HIV, the child starts vomiting, feels low and becomes ill, he said.

After the four children were detected with HIV infection, their family members were also tested and the results came out negative, he added.

The family stated that along with their child, three other children have also tested positive for HIV.

The Opposition Congress targeted the government over the matter and demanded the resignation of Health Minister Shukla.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Congress MLA and former minister Sachin Yadav claimed such incidents were continuously occurring in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, a case of toxic cough syrup came to light in Chhindwara, followed by incidents of rat bites at hospitals in Indore and Satna, and now children have been given HIV-infected blood, he said.

“The health minister is unable to manage the department. He should resign. A murder case should be filed against those responsible for the Satna incident,” Yadav said.

Senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma termed it a failure of the government. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s government has no connection with ground realities, he charged.

“Somewhere rats are roaming in hospitals, somewhere children are being given HIV-infected blood. Instead of preventing HIV, you are spreading it. Mohan Yadav should wake up from his slumber. Children are the nation’s heritage and should be taken care of,” he added.