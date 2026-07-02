Six killed, 22 injured in bomb blast at cafe in central Damascus

Damascus: At least six people were killed and 22 others injured after a bomb exploded inside a crowded cafe in central Damascus on Thursday, July 2, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) and Reuters reported.

The explosion occurred at a cafe on Al-Nasr Street in the al-Marjah district, near the Palace of Justice. Syrian state television said the blast was caused by an explosive device planted inside the premises.

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Emergency responders rushed the injured to hospitals across the Syrian capital, while security forces sealed off the area and launched an investigation. Authorities are reviewing surveillance camera footage and gathering evidence to identify those responsible.

Damascus Governor Maher Idlibi said preliminary findings indicated that the explosion was caused by a homemade improvised explosive device (IED).

“There are those who are lying in wait for us and who have an interest in the instability of the region, and everyone who has tampered with the blood of Syrians will be punished,” Idlibi said.

No individual or group had claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of publication. Images and videos circulating on social media appeared to show extensive damage inside the cafe and bloodstains on the floor.

🇸🇾 The explosion occurred at a café on Al-Nasr Street in Damascus, near the Palace of Justice.



Eyewitnesses say it may have been caused by a lithium battery.



Source: North Press / Writer: Samuel https://t.co/F3g48BYI1J pic.twitter.com/7g9o1FzH3y — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 2, 2026

The bombing comes as Syria’s new leadership continues efforts to strengthen security following the overthrow of former president Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, which brought more than 14 years of civil war to an end.

Damascus has witnessed several security incidents in recent months, including a car bomb outside the Ministry of Defence in May that killed one soldier and injured at least 18 others.

Syrian officials have previously warned that the Islamic State group is seeking to exploit security gaps by reactivating sleeper cells, despite losing the territory it once controlled. The investigation into Thursday’s bombing remains ongoing.