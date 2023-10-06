Six killed, 40 injured as fire breaks out in Mumbai residential building

The fire-affected residents were rushed to a trauma centre at Jogeshwari and the civic-run Cooper Hospital at Juhu, the official said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 6th October 2023 9:32 am IST
Six killed, 40 injured as fire breaks out in Mumbai residential building
Fire breaks out in Mumbai residential building

Mumbai: Six people, including two minors, were killed and 40 injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Goregaon area in the early hours of Friday, civic officials said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The blaze started around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building, a ground-plus-seven structure, in Azad Nagar locality of Goregaon West, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire-affected residents were rushed to a trauma centre at Jogeshwari and the civic-run Cooper Hospital at Juhu, the official said.

MS Education Academy

Of them, doctors declared six including two minors and as many women dead. The others are being treated at both the facilities, a civic official said.

It took nearly four hours for the fire brigade to extinguish the fire. More than eight fire engines and other firefighting equipment were used in the operation, a civic official said.

More details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 6th October 2023 9:32 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button