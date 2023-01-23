Six killed as truck mows down pedestrians after hitting car in UP’s Unnao

Unnao: Six people were killed after a speeding truck rammed into a car and then crushed pedestrians on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway in Unnao district, late on Sunday night.

On being informed of the accident, the police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

According to reports, the accident took place near Azad Marg crossing under Achalganj Police Station on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway.

The speeding dumper hit a car and bike and later trampled several pedestrians at Azad Marg intersection. Simultaneously, the dumper fell into a ditch dragging the four-wheeler.

Around four to five people were reported to be trapped in the car that was hit by the truck.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. After the accident, the locals blocked the highway.

A roadways bus was also vandalised following stone pelting by irate locals of the area.

The angry crowd also manhandled a constable who was trying to stop them.

A heavy police force reached the spot and restored traffic on the highway.