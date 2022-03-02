Six killed in Telangana road accidents

Hyderabad: Six persons died and over 10 were injured in four separate accidents in Telangana since Tuesday night.

According to police, rash driving and negligence resulted in the accidents which happened.

Two youths were killed and seven others injured in a road accident at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

According to the police, a car that was heading towards Suchitra Road from Medchal crashed into the road median near the Medchal checkpost.

A group of nine people were travelling in the car which was being driven at a high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the median.

While one person died on the spot, the other died on the way to the hospital. Seven others injured in the accident were shifted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Gaurav Singh and Dibbu Singh. Police said that the group was returning to the city after attending a party and were reportedly in an inebriated condition.

Two youths died and two others were injured in a collision between two two-wheelers in Suryapet district around midnight. The accident occurred when a motorbike on which three youths were returning from a fair on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri hit another motorbike coming from the opposite direction. Two of the youths riding the first motorbike were killed in the accident which occurred near Kodad.

A software engineer was killed and another person was injured when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a private bus in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Suresh, who was on his way from Hyderabad to Kakinada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was killed and the person accompanying him was injured.

According to police, negligence by the bus driver led to the accident. The bus rammed into the median and hit the car coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road.

In another accident, a youth was killed after falling from a flyover in Hyderabad. The youth identified as Sarfraz Hussain riding a motorbike fell from Toli Chowki flyover and died. Police said the youth was riding the bike at a high speed which led to the mishap.