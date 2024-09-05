Six Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana

Hyderabad: Six Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday.

Acting on specific information about the presence of Maoists in Karakagudem mandal, the police launched an operation in the early hours.

In the encounter, six Maoists were reportedly killed, and a Greyhounds constable was injured.

The bodies were later identified as members of the Lachanna Dalam, a group active in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, frequently moving between Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The police have launched a search operation to check if any more Maoists were killed. All neighboring districts have been put on alert.