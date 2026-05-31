Six migrant workers killed in container-auto collision on NH 44

Chikkaballapur: Six migrant workers were killed in a tragic road accident near Bagepalli town in Chikkaballapur district on Sunday, May 31. The mishap occurred on NH 44 near the Gangotri petrol bunk on the outskirts of the town.

According to preliminary information, the victims were returning home in an autorickshaw after completing their day’s work when the accident took place. A speeding container truck collided with the three-wheeler, resulting in a devastating impact.

All six workers died on the spot, police said. The identities of the deceased were not immediately known, and efforts were underway to inform their family members.

The accident caused panic among motorists and local residents, who rushed to the scene after hearing the loud crash. Police and emergency personnel arrived shortly thereafter and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that the force of the collision completely crushed the autorickshaw, leaving little chance of survival for the occupants.

Further details regarding the victims and the circumstances leading to the crash are awaited.