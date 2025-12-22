Six-month pregnant woman killed over inter-caste marriage in Karnataka

Manya Patil had married a man from a different caste from her village in May.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd December 2025 1:48 pm IST
Manya Patil with her husband (left) and accused Prakash Fakkirgoda
Manya Patil with her husband (left) and accused Prakash Fakkirgoda

Hubballi: A six-month pregnant woman died at a private hospital in Karnataka’s Hubbali district, after her father and two other relatives allegedly attacked her over inter-caste marriage, police said on Monday.

Manya Patil, 20, succumbed to injuries allegedly caused by a pipe and agricultural equipment on Sunday night, they said.

Police have arrested three persons, including Manya’s father Prakash Fakkirgoda and two close relatives, in connection with the incident.

According to police, Manya had married a man from a different caste from her village in May, despite opposition from her family, and the couple were living in Haveri, fearing for their lives. They had returned to the village earlier this month.

The woman’s family members allegedly tried to attack her husband and father-in-law on Sunday, while they were at their agricultural field, but they escaped. They then barged into the victim’s house and attacked her, another woman and a man there.

The six-month pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, where she breathed her last. A case has been registered at the Hubballi rural police station, and an investigation is on.

