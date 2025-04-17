Six motors seized on day 3 of illegal water tapping drive

Hyderabad: On the third day of its ‘Motor Free Tap’ drive, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Thursday, April 17, seized six illegal water motors from an apartment in the Pardagate, Narayanguda, for attaching motors to water pipelines and disrupting supply.

The seizure was carried out by Vigilance officials following a complaint received via WhatsApp from residents.

On April 16, HMWSSB identified 134 illegal motors and fined 38 consumers across Hyderabad for attaching motors to water pipelines, disrupting the supply.

Earlier, the Hyderabad water board seized 64 electric motors and fined 84 consumers across the city for illegally attaching motors to water pipelines, disrupting the supply.

Officials stated that using electric motors to draw off excess water disrupts the supply and causes low pressure for other consumers. They warned that any repeat offence will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 along with legal action. The Water Board has strongly urged residents not to attach motors to their pipelines.

These surprise inspections will continue throughout the summer to address ongoing complaints of low-pressure water supply in Hyderabad.

Rs 5000 fine on illegal motors impacting water supply in Hyderabad

In phase 1, the linemen will inspect the supply lines connection by connection as soon as the water valves are opened. They will assess water pressure levels and check for the presence of motors. On the following day, the section managers in phase 2 will re-inspect the same water supply lines in Hyderabad. If a motor is found connected to a drain, a Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed, the motor will be seized immediately, and the consumer’s CAN number will be blacklisted.

Also Read 32 motors seized, 38 Hyderabad residents fined for illegal water tapping

An online report listing such cases will then be submitted to the respective general managers (GMs), marking them as ‘motor-free tap water’ lines.

Based on these reports, in phase 3, the general managers will conduct random field inspections. If satisfied, they will forward their findings to the chief general managers (CGMs) and then to the director and managing director, with daily online updates.

Further, CGMs, directors, and the MD in phase 4 will carry out random cross-verification inspections at the field level based on previous reports. Penalties will continue, and all illegally installed motors disrupting the water supply in Hyderabad will be seized.