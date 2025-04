32 motors seized, 38 Hyderabad residents fined for illegal water tapping

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) identified 134 illegal motors and fined 38 consumers across the city for attaching motors to water pipelines, disrupting supply, on the second day of its ‘Motor Free Tap’ drive.

Of these, 32 motors were seized and 38 consumers were fined for illegally drawing water and causing wastage. In SR Nagar, six motors were confiscated and 20 people were penalised.

Earlier, the Hyderabad water board seized 64 electric motors and fined 84 consumers across the city for illegally attaching motors to water pipelines, disrupting the supply.

Officials stated that using electric motors to draw off excess water disrupts the supply and causes low pressure for other consumers. They warned that any repeat offence will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 along with legal action. The Water Board has strongly urged residents not to attach motors to their pipelines.

These surprise inspections will continue throughout the summer to address ongoing complaints of low-pressure water supply in Hyderabad.

In phase 1, the linemen will inspect the supply lines connection by connection as soon as the water valves are opened. They will assess water pressure levels and check for the presence of motors.

On the following day, the section managers in phase 2 will re-inspect the same water supply lines in Hyderabad. If a motor is found connected to a drain, a Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed, the motor will be seized immediately, and the consumer’s CAN number will be blacklisted.

An online report listing such cases will then be submitted to the respective general managers (GMs), marking them as ‘motor-free tap water’ lines.

Based on these reports, in phase 3, the general managers will conduct random field inspections. If satisfied, they will forward their findings to the chief general managers (CGMs) and then to the director and managing director, with daily online updates.

Further, CGMs, directors, and the MD in phase 4 will carry out random cross-verification inspections at the field level based on previous reports. Penalties will continue, and all illegally installed motors disrupting the water supply in Hyderabad will be seized.

