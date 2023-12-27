Six relatives of Andhra MLA killed in US road accident

The deceased were all relatives of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Mummidivaram, P. Venkata Satish Kumar.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th December 2023 2:30 pm IST
(Representative image)

Vijayawada: Christmas holiday turned tragic for a family from Andhra Pradesh as six members were killed in a road accident in Texas in the US.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The deceased were all relatives of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Mummidivaram, P. Venkata Satish Kumar.

According to information reaching the family in Amalapuram in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, they were killed in a truck-car collision on a highway in Johnson County on Tuesday.

MS Education Academy

The victims were identified as P. Nageswara Rao, uncle of the MLA, Nageswara Rao’s wife Seetha Mahalakshmi, daughter Naveena, grandson Kruthik and granddaughter Nishitha. Another also lost life in the accident.

Also Read
Ex-BRS MLA, collector booked for harassing Ibrahimpatnam municipal chairperson

Lone survivor, Lokesh, son-in-law of Nageswara Rao, was injured and airlifted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to the MLA, his uncle and his family were residing in Atlanta. They were returning home after visiting some relatives in Texas on Christmas holiday. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on December 26 when a truck rammed into their car. The MLA said the truck with two youths was driving in the wrong direction which led to the accident. The MLA said local police officials confirmed that the truck was at fault.

Both the occupants of the truck were also injured and airlifted to a hospital.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th December 2023 2:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button