Six students of Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging

Nagpur: Six MBBS interns of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Nagpur have been suspended for allegedly ragging a junior student, an official said on Wednesday.

The action was taken after the junior student, who is studying in the first year of MBBS course, sent a video of alleged ragging to the Central Anti-Ragging Committee, the college official added.

The suspended students were undergoing internship.

The allegedly ragging took place six months ago. The complainant secretly shot a video of the incident, the college official said.

After receiving the video alongwith his complaint, the central committee directed the GMC&H administration to initiate action.

College Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye immediately issued orders suspending intership of the students and also asked them to vacate the hostel, the official said.

The anti-ragging committee of the college also lodged a complaint with Ajni police station, but no First Information Report has been registered yet, police sources said.